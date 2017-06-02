FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business Watch: An Italian squabble
June 2, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 3 months ago

Business Watch: An Italian squabble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker inspects wheels of Parmesan cheese at storehouse shelf 4 Madonne Caseificio dell'Emilia dairy cooperative in Modena, Italy, February 16 2016.Alessandro Bianchi

  Debating Italian-ness

The idea was simple and seemingly airtight - creating an official "Made in Italy" logo to defend the country's finest food exports from an army of foreign impersonators. Instead, it turned into a fierce debate on what is truly Italian.  Whole Foods not off the hook (yet)

The supermarker giant will have to face a class-action lawsuit accusing it of overcharging shoppers in New York City after a federal appeals court overturned a lower court's ruling exempting Whole Foods from legal action.  Mrs Watanabe and bitcoin

Long the preserve of geeky enthusiasts, bitcoin is going mainstream in Asia, attracting the metaphorical Japanese housewife investor Mrs Watanabe, South Korean retirees and thousands of others trying to escape rock-bottom savings rates. 

Watch the video:

