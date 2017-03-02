FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Business Watch: What investors see in Snap IPO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
March 2, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 6 months ago

Business Watch: What investors see in Snap IPO

Maria Caspani

2 Min Read

A woman wears Snapchat Spectacles on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to list their IPO in New York, U.S., March 2, 2017.Brendan McDermid

Snap IPO 'too big to fail'?

Many investors who took part in the record-smashing initial public offering of the owner of Snapchat seem to think it was a 'must-have,' regardless of fear over share structure and profitability.

Big tech backs trans youth

Apple and Microsoft are among 53 companies that signed a brief supporting a Virginia transgender student who has taken the fight over bathroom access to the Supreme Court.

Leave the robots out of this mess

It was a human error that caused disruption in Amazon's cloud services on Tuesday, which caused widespread glitches (and panic) for its many clients.

What happens if you don't do your taxes?

Hear from a guy who lived through it.

Caterpillar news drags down Wall Street 

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.