Tesla said its first-quarter revenue more than doubled and vowed its upcoming Model 3 was on schedule for production in July, but it downplayed the mass-market vehicle and gave a sales pitch for its more expensive Model S. Skeptics are waiting to see if founder Elon Musk can fulfill his promise of producing 500,000 cars per year in 2018, six times Tesla's 2016 production.

Finance mogul David Einhorn said investors are 'hypnotized' by CEO Elon Musk.

In more earnings news: Facebook's profit also rose more than 76 percent for the quarter, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business. But the company warned that that same revenue was likely to come down from current highs.

Smooth ride on the interest rates front as the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark unchanged at 0.75 percent to 1 percent. The Fed said in a bullish statement that it viewed the "slowing in growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory."

Puerto Rico filed for the biggest ever U.S. local government bankruptcy. While it was not immediately clear just how much of Puerto Rico's $70 billion of debt would be included in the bankruptcy, the case is sure to dwarf Detroit's insolvency in 2013.