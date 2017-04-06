FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Business Watch -Where to invest: Artificial life
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
April 6, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 4 months ago

Business Watch -Where to invest: Artificial life

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is bound to raise concerns over the extent to which human life can or should be engineered.National Human Genome Research Institute/Handout

  Oil traders bet OPEC will stick to the deal

While the jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut, top commodity traders seem optimistic. Where to invest: Artificial life

Despite ethical and safety concerns, record sums are moving into synthetic biology's wide market - a field that could deliver new drugs, materials, chemicals and even perfumes.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's latest shareholder letter lays out plenty of tips and sound bites for President Trump and Republicans  to roll back post-crisis rules. But the administration’s failure to replace the Fed’s departing top regulator throws more doubt on a Dodd-Frank overhaul. Listen to our podcast below. 

  From politics to...beer magnate

Bob Hawke, a former prime minister of Australia and a legendary beer drinker, seems set to become the talk of the town once again after he launched his own craft lager - 'Hawke's Lager.'

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.