Business Watch -Where to invest: Artificial life

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is bound to raise concerns over the extent to which human life can or should be engineered.

Oil traders bet OPEC will stick to the deal

While the jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut, top commodity traders seem optimistic. Where to invest: Artificial life

Despite ethical and safety concerns, record sums are moving into synthetic biology's wide market - a field that could deliver new drugs, materials, chemicals and even perfumes.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's latest shareholder letter lays out plenty of tips and sound bites for President Trump and Republicans to roll back post-crisis rules. But the administration’s failure to replace the Fed’s departing top regulator throws more doubt on a Dodd-Frank overhaul. Listen to our podcast below.

From politics to...beer magnate

Bob Hawke, a former prime minister of Australia and a legendary beer drinker, seems set to become the talk of the town once again after he launched his own craft lager - 'Hawke's Lager.'