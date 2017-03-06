Business Watch: From steel to...sunflowers

Sunflowers are seen on a field at the entrance of the Sidor steel plant in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela January 27, 2017. Picture taken January 27, 2017.

It wasn't meant to be

Google's venture capital arm GV was eager to put money in Uber when Travis Kalanick was raising capital in 2013 for the then-nascent company. The investment paid off for Google, but a lawsuit over trade secrets brought by Google's self-driving car unit has exposed rifts in a relationship that was rocky from the start. Marriott reaches for the Star(wood)

Marriott International, the hotels group that includes Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance, is planning to speed up the expansion of brands acquired in the takeover of rival Starwood, and is not ruling out further additions to its portfolio. Desperate times call for desperate measures

Workers at Venezuelan steelmaker Sidor are planting sunflowers and vegetables on company premises to ease a national food deficit as steel output has almost ground to a halt. The thaw

Bank stocks are back in vogue for hedge funds, which have shunned the industry over the past seven years due to a squeeze on profitability from low interest rates and opaque balance sheets. GM to cut 1,100 jobs at Michigan plant