FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Business Watch: Wanting to be in the room where it happens
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
March 8, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 5 months ago

Business Watch: Wanting to be in the room where it happens

Maria Caspani

2 Min Read

Walt Disney Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger announces Disney's new standards for food advertising on their programming targeting kids and families at the Newseum in Washington June 5, 2012.Gary Cameron/File Photo

  Oil giants jumping the gun?

Cash-strapped oil producers are spending billions to boost production before it's clear that recent crude price gains brought on by OPEC cuts can be sustained. A remake for Pimco's bonds fund

Different name, different people at the helm of Pimco's exchange-traded fund in a bid to build more exposure to high-yield junk bonds and gain more flexibility on how much interest rate managers will take on. The ticker will remain BOND. Wanting to be in the room where it happens

Referencing the Broadway hit Hamilton, Bob Iger said he joined President Trump's business advisory council to have an opportunity to be in the room where it happens so he can voice opinions that will benefit the company and shareholders.  On the path to rake hike

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.