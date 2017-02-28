Business Watch: Starbucks’ Italian job

A customer sips on a coffee at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2017. Picture taken February 11, 2017.

Starbucks' Italian job

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wants to conquer Italy, the home of espresso, to fulfill a long-time dream of his. The world's biggest coffee seller plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery.

#Goals

Saudi Arabia wants oil prices to rise to around $60 a barrel this year, OPEC and oil industry sources told Reuters. Keeping their word, OPEC countries have cut their oil output for a second month in February.

Fly me to the...space station

NASA said it will pay Boeing up to $373.5 million for rides to fly up to five astronauts to the International Space Station aboard Russian Soyuz capsules.

Xbox gets in the (paying) game

Microsoft's Xbox division announced the launch of "Xbox Game Pass," a $9.99-per-month subscription service that will allow gamers to play over 100 Xbox One and "backward compatible" Xbox 360 videogames.

Today in retail