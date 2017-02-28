FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Business Watch: Starbucks’ Italian job
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 28, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 6 months ago

Business Watch: Starbucks’ Italian job

Maria Caspani

2 Min Read

A customer sips on a coffee at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2017. Picture taken February 11, 2017.Mohammad Khursheed

Starbucks' Italian job

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wants to conquer Italy, the home of espresso, to fulfill a long-time dream of his. The world's biggest coffee seller plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery.

#Goals

Saudi Arabia wants oil prices to rise to around $60 a barrel this year, OPEC and oil industry sources told Reuters. Keeping their word, OPEC countries have cut their oil output for a second month in February.

Fly me to the...space station

NASA said it will pay Boeing up to $373.5 million for rides to fly up to five astronauts to the International Space Station aboard Russian Soyuz capsules.

Xbox gets in the (paying) game

Microsoft's Xbox division announced the launch of "Xbox Game Pass," a $9.99-per-month subscription service that will allow gamers to play over 100 Xbox One and "backward compatible" Xbox 360 videogames.

Today in retail 

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.