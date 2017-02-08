A trader wearing a Trump hat works at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink added is voice to the choir of major figures in the financial world calling for a dose of caution after Trump's election touched off a rally in U.S. stocks. "The markets are probably ahead of themselves,” he said.

That's no longer amore

A once unthinkable scenario has come up for discussion in Italy: ditching the euro and go back to the old lira currency.

New York Times goes BOGO

The New York Times's latest marketing effort includes a free, one-year subscription to streaming service Spotify for readers who buy a digital subscription for a year. Incentives are needed because, while subscriptions have steadily increased lately (thank you, Donald Trump), it has not been enough to offset an overall fall in revenue.

How the Singapore hotel industry is changing