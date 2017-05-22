FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Business Watch: Rumblings at Ford
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
May 22, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 3 months ago

Business Watch: Rumblings at Ford

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ford Motor Executive Chairman Bill Ford (R) and James Hackett answer questions from the media after announcing Hackett was named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO, succeeding Mark Fields, in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., May 22, 2017.Rebecca Cook

  Out with the (sort of) old

In an abrupt move, Ford announced big changes at its helm. The carmaker giant replaced CEO Mark Fields with James Hackett, an executive known for successfully overhauling other businesses such as furniture maker Steelcase and the University of Michigan football program.

Rob Cox at Breakingviews argues, however, that getting rid of Fields hardly gets Ford back in the race. 'Oust me if you want'

Brazilian President Michel Temer made it clear he won't give in to calls for his resignation amid a corruption scandal. Temer said he will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the Supreme Court, he told Folha de S. Paulo, Brazil's largest newspaper. Telecom revolution

Things have changed since the time when AT&T and Verizon (previously Bell Atlantic) made their money by connecting and carrying calls, local or long-distance. In the hyper-connected world we now live in, telecom giants are desperately trying to diversify with non-traditional services like TV and home security. So here's how the S&P index that tracks them is possibly going to change. 

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.