Four killed by possible carbon monoxide in Maine cabin: authorities
July 18, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Four killed by possible carbon monoxide in Maine cabin: authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were found dead in cabin in a remote part of Maine in what investigators believe was carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said on Saturday.

The deceased were discovered by family members at about 8 p.m. local time, said Steve Cordwell, a dispatcher in Oxford County, Maine.

The identities of the dead, who were from Massachusetts, have yet to be released, he said.

The people were found in a cabin that has no electricity in Byron, a small rural town in northwest Maine. Cordwell said authorities believe carbon monoxide poisoning caused the deaths, but the investigation is ongoing.

