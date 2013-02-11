FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small Business Administration head Mills stepping down
February 11, 2013 / 4:28 PM / in 5 years

Small Business Administration head Mills stepping down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Small Business Administrator Karen Mills chairs a panel discussion at an Access to Capital Conference entitled "Fostering Growth and Innovation for Small Companies" in the Cash Room at the Treasury Department in Washington, in this file photo taken March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Karen Mills, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, is stepping down, the latest in a string of departures from President Barack Obama’s cabinet, the White House said on Monday.

“Because of Karen’s hard work and dedication, our small businesses are better positioned to create jobs and our entire economy is stronger,” Obama said in a statement.

“I want to thank Karen and am grateful for her service,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
