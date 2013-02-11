Small Business Administration head Mills stepping down

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Karen Mills, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, is stepping down, the latest in a string of departures from President Barack Obama’s cabinet, the White House said on Monday.
“Because of Karen’s hard work and dedication, our small businesses are better positioned to create jobs and our entire economy is stronger,” Obama said in a statement.
“I want to thank Karen and am grateful for her service,” he said.
Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama