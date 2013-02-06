FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: White House budget official Zients frontrunner for trade chief
February 6, 2013

Exclusive: White House budget official Zients frontrunner for trade chief

Jeff Mason

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House deputy budget director Jeffrey Zients is President Barack Obama’s frontrunner to take over as U.S. Trade Representative, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Zients has served as acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and is well liked within the administration.

Though Zients was considered a candidate to become director of OMB, sources said Obama had chosen Walmart Foundation head Sylvia Matthews Burwell for that job. An announcement of her selection was expected soon.

Chicago businesswoman Penny Pritzker was being considered for secretary of commerce, two sources said. Pritzker is a friend of Obama’s and was a top fundraiser for his campaign.

Editing by Paul Simao

