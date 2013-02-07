FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police dismiss sighting of California manhunt suspect in San Diego
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 7, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Police dismiss sighting of California manhunt suspect in San Diego

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A San Diego police spokesman on Thursday dismissed reports that a former Los Angeles policeman sought in a statewide manhunt may be barricaded near a military base there, saying that the suspect had not been located.

“We have no suspect barricaded, it’s not him,” San Diego Police spokesman Detective Gary Hassen said. Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck had earlier declined to comment on the report at a news conference on Thursday morning.

Authorities launched a statewide manhunt on Thursday for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, 33, a U.S. Navy reservist they said was suspected in an ambush shooting of two police officers in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, killing one and critically wounding the other. He has also been named a suspect in the weekend shooting deaths of the daughter of a retired Los Angeles police captain and her fiance.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.