Police dismiss sighting of California manhunt suspect in San Diego

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A San Diego police spokesman on Thursday dismissed reports that a former Los Angeles policeman sought in a statewide manhunt may be barricaded near a military base there, saying that the suspect had not been located.

“We have no suspect barricaded, it’s not him,” San Diego Police spokesman Detective Gary Hassen said. Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck had earlier declined to comment on the report at a news conference on Thursday morning.

Authorities launched a statewide manhunt on Thursday for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, 33, a U.S. Navy reservist they said was suspected in an ambush shooting of two police officers in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, killing one and critically wounding the other. He has also been named a suspect in the weekend shooting deaths of the daughter of a retired Los Angeles police captain and her fiance.