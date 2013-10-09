FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California enacts law allowing nurses to perform some abortions
October 9, 2013

California enacts law allowing nurses to perform some abortions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - California’s Democratic governor signed a law on Wednesday that will allow nurses and midwives to perform some abortions, a move supporters hope will influence the national debate on abortion even as other states are tightening the rules.

Under the law, the most populous U.S. state would allow nurse-practitioners, nurse-midwives and physician assistants to perform a procedure known as aspiration, which uses suction to dislodge an embryo from the uterine wall during the first few weeks of pregnancy.

Four other states - Oregon, Montana, Vermont and New Hampshire - already allow non-physicians to perform early-stage abortions, but California is the first to codify the practice into law.

“Timely access to reproductive health services is critical to women’s health,” the bill’s author, California state Assemblywoman Toni Atkins said in a statement after Governor Jerry Brown announced the signing of the law, known as AB 154,

California Assemblyman Brian Jones, the Republican caucus leader, said he was disappointed in the governor, calling the new law “dangerous for women.”

“It’s truly disheartening and disingenuous that Governor Brown and legislative Democrats created a law to lower the standard of care for the women under the guise of creating access,” Jones said.

The measure, the progress of which has been closely followed by activists on both sides of the abortion debate, comes as a handful of states, primarily in the country’s south and middle, have passed or enacted laws restricting abortion.

Some of those measures appeared designed to stand as challenges to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal.

Recent polls by the Gallup organization and the Pew Research Center show that most Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade. A Pew poll published in January of 1,502 adults found that 63 percent believed the decision should not be overturned, versus 29 percent who thought it should be.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
