Limousine catches fire on California bridge, killing five
#U.S.
May 5, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 4 years

Limousine catches fire on California bridge, killing five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A stretch limousine traveling across a bridge in the San Francisco area caught fire, killing five passengers and injuring four others, police said on Sunday.

The limo was carrying nine female passengers late on Saturday night when the driver saw smoke coming from the back of the vehicle. He pulled over on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge but the limousine suddenly burst into flames, trapping five passengers inside, California Highway Patrol Officer Amelia Jack told KGO-TV.

Four other passengers and the driver managed to escape.

All of the victims were women in the their 30s, Jack said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. There were no early indications the limousine was involved in an accident, she said.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Sandra Maler

