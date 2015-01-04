FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi-San Francisco flight delayed 12 hours as passengers fume
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 4, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi-San Francisco flight delayed 12 hours as passengers fume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Etihad Airways flight was stuck on the Abu Dhabi tarmac for more than 12 hours, turning a flight to San Francisco into a 28-hour endurance test for passengers, media reported.

Etihad Airways Flight 183 was delayed when fog forced the temporary closure of the Abu Dhabi Airport on Saturday. Passengers complained that they had gone without food when they were stuck on the plane, CBS television affiliate KPIX in San Francisco reported on Saturday.

“Stuck in an @EtihadAirways flight on the ground for 10+ hours. And not allowed to get off. I feel like I‘m in a ‘Seinfeld’ episode,” passenger Ravali Reddy tweeted.

The Boeing 777-300ER finally took off from Abu Dhabi and landed on Saturday evening at San Francisco International Airport after a 16-hour flight.

“Out of every airline, this has been the worst experience in my life,” KPIX quoted passenger Vinay Ramakrishna as saying.

Etihad, a flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, which includes Abu Dhabi, said in a statement on its website that heavy fog had caused service disruptions and 20 flights to be canceled.

“We apologize for the serious inconvenience that these events, which have been beyond our control, have caused,” it said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.