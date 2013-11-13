FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Condition of accused L.A. airport gunman improves: report
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 13, 2013 / 11:00 AM / 4 years ago

Condition of accused L.A. airport gunman improves: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The medical condition of a man who was shot by police after allegedly opening fire at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month has improved, and he is no longer in a critical condition, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Asked to comment on the report, the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center said the one remaining male patient out of three it treated after the rampage “has been upgraded from critical to fair condition.” A spokeswoman would not confirm the patient’s identity.

Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, was arrested following the November 1 shooting and has been charged with murder of a federal officer and committing violence at an international airport, offenses for which he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Authorities charge that Ciancia walked into the airport’s Terminal 3, took out an assault rifle from his bag and opened fire, shooting dead Gerardo Hernandez, a 39-year-old Transportation Security Administration officer at a document checkpoint, and wounding several other people.

According to the charges, Ciancia continued past metal detectors and stalked the passenger boarding area, shooting and wounding two other TSA employees and an airline passenger, before he was shot and captured.

A court declaration last week by the federal public defender’s office said Ciancia suffered multiple bullet wounds, including a gunshot to the face, and it described him as unconscious and unable to communicate.

His condition has prevented him from making an initial court appearance or from being interviewed since being taken into custody. It was unclear how his recovery could change this.

The attack has sparked debate over security at U.S. airports and the safety of the unarmed staff who screen passengers.

Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.