Accused L.A. gunman moved from hospital to U.S. marshals' custody

Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the FBI. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The man charged with a deadly shooting frenzy at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month has been released from a hospital where he was recovering from bullet wounds and placed in the custody of federal marshals, a U.S. attorney’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, who suffered multiple bullet wounds when he was arrested including a gunshot to the face, had been heavily sedated, incapacitated and listed in critical condition in the aftermath of the November 1 shooting, according to court documents.

He is accused of killing one Transportation Security Administration agent and wounding two other TSA officers and an airline passenger with an assault-style rifle inside Terminal 3 of the airport, also known as LAX, before he was subdued by airport police.

A day after the shooting, Ciancia was formally charged with murdering a federal officer and committing an act of violence at an international airport. A U.S. magistrate judge subsequently appointed a public defender to serve as legal counsel for Ciancia on a provisional basis.

But his medical condition has so far prevented him from making an initial appearance before a judge, or from being interviewed since being taken into custody, authorities have said.

Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, said in a statement on Tuesday that Ciancia “has been released from a hospital and is now in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.”

He added that no details about his custody status or location were being disclosed at this time, and that no court date in the case had yet been scheduled.

The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Ciancia was taken to a federal Bureau of Prisons facility on Monday.