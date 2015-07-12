FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Father of missing California baby named 'person of interest' by police
July 12, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Father of missing California baby named 'person of interest' by police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities searched on Sunday in the Redding, California area for a missing 6-month-old girl, and for her father who police described as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Investigators, volunteers and police units with dogs took part in the search for Ember Graham, who disappeared 10 days ago, said the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook statement on Sunday.

Matthew Graham, 23, reported that he discovered his daughter Ember missing from her crib in his home on July 2, according to a statement on the sheriff’s website.

Graham was uncooperative with investigators, made inconsistent statements and made no efforts to clear his name, according to the sheriff’s office. He is described by the sheriff’s office as a “person of interest” in Ember’s disappearance but is not charged in the case.

A warrant was issued for Graham’s arrest on Saturday after his mother reported he stole her cell phone, cash and a semi-automatic handgun from her purse, the sheriff’s office said.

The warrant for his arrest on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felony probation order violation were related to previous offenses, the sheriff’s office said. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, the office said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Frances Kerry

