Sailors with pellet gun prompt alert at San Diego-area naval base

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - Two sailors playing with a pellet gun caused officials at a San Diego-area naval base to issue a shelter-in-place warning for part of the facility on Thursday, and were taken into custody, Navy officials said.

The two sailors were shooting at a mirror with an Airsoft pellet gun in a parking structure at Naval Base Point Loma, which led to a report of an individual with a gun and the alert, said Navy spokeswoman Petty Officer Carla Ocampo.

No malicious intent is suspected, but the two men remain in custody as the Naval Criminal Investigative Service probes the incident, and they are likely to be charged, said Navy spokesman Lieutenant Commander Steve Ruh.

Naval Base Point Loma is one of three main U.S. Navy bases in San Diego and is home port to six active duty U.S. submarines.

The NCIS, the FBI and San Diego police responded to the incident before the two men were taken into custody and the shelter-in-place order was lifted, Ruh said.