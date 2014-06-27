FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California bee attack sends 90-year-old woman, neighbors to hospital
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 27, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

California bee attack sends 90-year-old woman, neighbors to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 90-year-old California woman, her dog and three neighbors were sent to hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees whose hive the woman inadvertently sprayed with water as she tended her yard, police said.

There were so many bees that police officers rushing to help the woman in Pasadena on Thursday evening hid inside an ambulance until the swarm dispersed as night fell, Pasadena Police Department spokesman Jason Clawson said.

“Other than the complaints of pain, she was in good spirits,” Clawson said of the elderly woman.

The woman, who has not been identified, was stung at least a dozen times after spraying the hive under her porch, Clawson said. She and the neighbors, who were possibly attempting to help her, were also taken to hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The woman’s dog, badly stung, was taken to an animal hospital, and the hive was slated for removal by authorities on Friday, Clawson said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.