Remains of two infants found in California storage locker
December 19, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Remains of two infants found in California storage locker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Officials in northern California have asked for help finding information about the grisly discovery of two infants or fetuses in an abandoned storage unit.

The Placer County Sheriff’s department said Thursday that a woman who bought the contents of the unit through an auction last month found one of the bodies and called police, who subsequently found the other.

Autopsies were performed on both bodies and detectives have spoken to a woman believed to be the mother, said Placer County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Dena Erwin in a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

Officials are awaiting the results of forensic and toxicology tests before deciding how to proceed, and have asked members of the public with information about the case to come forward, she said.

The remains were found in the northern California city of Colfax, about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Sacramento, she said.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Alan Crosby

