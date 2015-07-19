Five bodies found inside northern California house: police

(Reuters) - Five bodies, including those of three children, were found inside a home in Modesto, California on Saturday and police said they had identified a person of interest in connection with the deaths.

Modesto police did not provide any details on the victims, how they died, whether they were related or what their ages were. Police spokeswoman Heather Graves confirmed the dead included three children and two adults.

Detectives had identified a Modesto resident as a person of interest and made public his name, age and vehicle description and license plate number on its Twitter and Facebook pages. An investigation continues.

Modesto, a city of more than 200,000, is located in northern central California, about 100 miles east of San Francisco.