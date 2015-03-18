FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California police investigate body of man stuffed in freezer
March 18, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

California police investigate body of man stuffed in freezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Police in the San Francisco-area city of Napa discovered a man’s body inside an apartment freezer on Tuesday, officials said.

The Napa Police Department responded to the home around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to make a welfare check on the 54-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since the end of last month, the department said in a statement.

Police entered through the apartment’s unlocked door and found his body stuffed inside a horizontal freezer box, the statement said.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home or a struggle inside, police said, adding that authorities would attempt to determine whether the case was a homicide or suicide.

Napa, the state’s wine-producing region, is a city of nearly 80,000 people some 50 miles (80 km) north of San Francisco.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner

