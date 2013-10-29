FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Body parts found in Los Angeles area water treatment plants
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 29, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Body parts found in Los Angeles area water treatment plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Body parts believed to be from the same woman have been found at two water treatment plants in the Los Angeles area, sheriff’s homicide detectives said Monday.

The upper torso with the head mangled was found at a sewage treatment plant on Monday in the unincorporated community of Bassett, when workers came to check a plug in the line, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Rosson said at a news conference broadcast on several local television stations.

Two days earlier, other body parts were found at a facility in the suburb of Carson, about 25 miles away, authorities said in a statement.

“That human torso appears to be related to the other body parts that were found Saturday in Carson,” Rosson said. The body, which detectives said might be that of a Hispanic woman, would have entered the system either through a manhole cover or a sewer line, he said. The body may have entered in one piece and been torn apart as it moved through the system, he said.

A cause of death had not yet been determined by late Monday, but a sheriff’s department news release said that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.