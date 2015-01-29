Police find human remains in suitcase on San Francisco sidewalk

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco police on Wednesday discovered human body parts stuffed inside a suitcase that had been ditched on the sidewalk of a downtown street, officials said.

Police closed off blocks around the package around 4:15 p.m. and found more remains after searching the area, police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said in a statement.

The city medical examiner confirmed that the remains were human, but could not determine whether they belonged to one person or multiple victims, Gatpandan said.

Police are seeking a person of interest in the case, but declined to release information on the suspect as the homicide investigation was ongoing.

