California says to submit bid to woo Boeing 777X jet program
December 10, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

California says to submit bid to woo Boeing 777X jet program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, California (Reuters) - California will submit a bid aimed at persuading Boeing to choose the most populous U.S. state as a site for its new 777X jet production facility, a move that if successful could begin to rebuild its once-proud aerospace industry, a spokesman for Governor Jerry Brown said on Monday.

California, which still has a Boeing facility in Long Beach, would be one of several states bidding for the facility, said Brook Taylor of Brown’s office of Business and Economic Development. The deadline for submitting the proposal is Tuesday, Taylor said.

The U.S. aerospace giant requested proposals for the jetliner program from more than a dozen states after unionized machinists in Washington state last month rejected a labor contract that would have guaranteed coveted work on the plane takes place there.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

