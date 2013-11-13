Skeletal remains of at least two found buried in California desert

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police digging in a remote area of the Southern California desert said on Wednesday they had unearthed the skeletal buried remains of at least two people and were investigating a third possible grave nearby.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the desert near Victorville, about 70 miles northeast of Los Angeles, on Monday after a motorcyclist reported coming across what he thought were human bones.

Coroner’s investigators confirmed that the remains were human, the sheriff’s department said, prompting a larger excavation effort.

“We have found the remains of more than one person,” sheriff’s spokesman Corporal Randy Naquin said. “We’re not going to speculate on how many until the excavating is completely done.”

Naquin said investigators had determined that there were at least two separate graves and had found signs of a third possible site.

He said that a forensic anthropologist had been brought in to determine the age and gender of the bodies, which “have been there quite some time.”