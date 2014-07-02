California couple accused of keeping autistic boy in cage

(Reuters) - A Southern California couple have been arrested for child endangerment over accusations they kept their 11-year-old severely autistic son in a metal cage, police said on Wednesday.

Police were led to a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim on Tuesday by an anonymous tip and removed the boy from the property along with what they described as a large, kennel-like cage with a mattress inside.

Lieutenant Bob Dunn, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department, said early indications were that the family might have been having difficulty coping with the boy.

“The preliminary investigation revealed information that the victim’s parents may have resorted to placing their son in the dog kennel to help control his behavior and frequent ‘outbursts’ relating to his autism,” he said in a statement.

Dunn said officers did not yet know how often or for how long the boy was kept in the cage, but that he appeared well-fed and bore no visible injuries.

The parents, identified by police as Loi Vu, 40, and Tracy Le, 35, were booked on felony charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment, while the boy and two other siblings were in the custody of child protective services.