FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California couple accused of keeping autistic boy in cage
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 3, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

California couple accused of keeping autistic boy in cage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Loi Vu, is pictured in this undated police handout photo courtesy of the Anaheim Police Department. REUTERS/Anaheim Police Department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A Southern California couple have been arrested for child endangerment over accusations they kept their 11-year-old severely autistic son in a metal cage, police said on Wednesday.

Police were led to a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim on Tuesday by an anonymous tip and removed the boy from the property along with what they described as a large, kennel-like cage with a mattress inside.

Lieutenant Bob Dunn, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department, said early indications were that the family might have been having difficulty coping with the boy.

“The preliminary investigation revealed information that the victim’s parents may have resorted to placing their son in the dog kennel to help control his behavior and frequent ‘outbursts’ relating to his autism,” he said in a statement.

Dunn said officers did not yet know how often or for how long the boy was kept in the cage, but that he appeared well-fed and bore no visible injuries.

The parents, identified by police as Loi Vu, 40, and Tracy Le, 35, were booked on felony charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment, while the boy and two other siblings were in the custody of child protective services.

Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Jim Loney and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.