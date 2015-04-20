FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California police find boy, 8, after parents' car stolen
April 20, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

California police find boy, 8, after parents' car stolen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Northern California found an eight-year-old boy safe and well on Monday after he was taken in his parents’ car, which was stolen from outside their home before dawn, authorities said.

Brock Guzman had been sitting inside the silver 2001 Toyota Corolla at about 4:45 a.m. local time when it disappeared from in front of the house in Fairfield, about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department said an alert citizen later reported seeing the vehicle parked on a city street.

“Officers arrived on scene and located Brock Guzman inside the vehicle,” the department said in a statement. “This is still an active investigation as the suspect remains at large.”

Police said the vehicle had been driven off the family’s driveway by an unknown suspect with the boy inside, and they had issued an Amber Alert in five counties.

The police department published a photo of a black bicycle left at the scene when the car was stolen. It asked members of the public to contact authorities if they know its owner.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
