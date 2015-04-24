California burglar makes tater tots, falls asleep on couch: police

(Reuters) - A California man who intended to burglarize a house had his plans go awry when he made himself a snack and fell asleep on the couch, police said on Friday.

James Adams, 44, was arrested on a charge of breaking into the home in Petaluma, about an hour’s drive north of San Francisco, around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, police said.

After Adams entered the home, he opted to eat a plate of tater tots then took a nap on the sofa, where he was discovered sleeping by a startled resident, authorities said.

The woman ran from the area and called police, who arrested Adams outside the home, authorities said. He was being held on $30,000 bail, according to jail records.

It was unclear if he had obtained an attorney or how he intended to plead to the pending burglary charges.