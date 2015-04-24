FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California burglar makes tater tots, falls asleep on couch: police
April 24, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

California burglar makes tater tots, falls asleep on couch: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California man who intended to burglarize a house had his plans go awry when he made himself a snack and fell asleep on the couch, police said on Friday.

James Adams, 44, was arrested on a charge of breaking into the home in Petaluma, about an hour’s drive north of San Francisco, around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, police said.

After Adams entered the home, he opted to eat a plate of tater tots then took a nap on the sofa, where he was discovered sleeping by a startled resident, authorities said.

The woman ran from the area and called police, who arrested Adams outside the home, authorities said. He was being held on $30,000 bail, according to jail records.

It was unclear if he had obtained an attorney or how he intended to plead to the pending burglary charges.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Lambert

