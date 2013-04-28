California police search for suspect in fatal stabbing of girl

(Reuters) - A manhunt was under way on Sunday in a northern California suburb for a suspect who authorities say stabbed a 9-year-old girl to death in a suburban home and fled, officials said.

Residents of Valley Springs, California, 60 miles southeast of Sacramento, were being warned on Sunday morning to remain inside their homes with their doors locked as investigators fanned out across the region, hunting for the suspected attacker.

Authorities said the victim’s 12-year-old brother encountered an intruder in his home on Friday afternoon and the suspect fled, according to KCRA, a local television news station.

The boy went to check on his sister and found her stabbed. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, KCRA reported.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department said in statement released on Sunday morning that the suspect may be armed and dangerous.

The department said multiple law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a white or Hispanic man, about 6-feet tall and described as “muscular,” with longish gray hair. They said he was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue pants.

The victim’s identity has not been released.