FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hiker killed when cliff collapses at California park
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 23, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Hiker killed when cliff collapses at California park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One hiker was killed and another injured when a seaside cliff collapsed at a park in California and sent giant boulders and earth plunging onto the beach below, officials have said.

A photograph taken from a sheriff’s office helicopter showed the devastation following Saturday’s collapse of part of the Arch Rock overlook at the Point Reyes National Seashore, about 40 miles northwest of San Francisco.

The National Park Service said the area had been closed to the public for safety reasons since Thursday when large fissures appeared at the top of Arch Rock, weakening the cliff.

In a statement, it said the land might still be unstable and that further collapse or erosion could take place.

The park service said bluffs on California’s coast are inherently unstable and prone to crumbling. It warned hikers not to climb or walk on their edges and to be aware of falling rocks if walking near the base of a rock face.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.