Two climbers complete historic ascent of Yosemite's El Capitan in California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two men completed a historic climb to the summit of the 3,000-foot (900-metre) El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday without climbing tools, a spokeswoman said.

Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson made it to the top of El Capitan at 3:30 p.m. local time, spokeswoman Jess Clayton said in an email. They have become first to climb El Capitan’s so-called Dawn Wall without bolts or climbing tools, she said.