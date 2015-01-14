FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Two climbers complete historic ascent of Yosemite's El Capitan in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two men completed a historic climb to the summit of the 3,000-foot (900-metre) El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday without climbing tools, a spokeswoman said.

Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson made it to the top of El Capitan at 3:30 p.m. local time, spokeswoman Jess Clayton said in an email. They have become first to climb El Capitan’s so-called Dawn Wall without bolts or climbing tools, she said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
