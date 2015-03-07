Eight hurt when roof collapses during college party in California

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Eight people were injured when a garage roof packed with party-goers collapsed in Central California early Saturday, fire officials said.

Between 50 and 100 people were standing on the roof when it gave way just after sunrise during a party attended by students from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo, the local fire department said.

Eight people were hurt and four were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department said.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation though it appears that the structure was not built to hold the weight of the gathering, a fire official said.

As many as 1,000 people attended the off-campus party, an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration for fraternity and sorority members, the Tribune newspaper in San Luis Obispo reported.