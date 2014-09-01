FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dozens arrested at Made in America music festival in Los Angeles
September 1, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

Dozens arrested at Made in America music festival in Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman, who according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, is intoxicated, sits after she was handcuffed by the authorities during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, California August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

(Reuters) - Seven people were arrested on Sunday at the Made in America music festival in downtown Los Angeles, following an opening day that left more than two dozen people in handcuffs, police said.

During Sunday’s show at Grand Park there were four felony arrests, including one for battery and the rest for possession of narcotics, besides three misdemeanor arrests, including one charge of public drunkenness, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Another 23 people were given alcohol citations, an LAPD police spokeswoman said.

So far about 27,000 tickets have been scanned for Sunday’s full day of events, including top-billed stars John Mayer and Kanye West later in the evening.

On Saturday, 29 people were arrested, 23 for misdemeanors, most of them involving infractions related to alcohol, the spokeswoman said.

The two-day festival’s Philadelphia edition was briefly halted on Sunday by driving rain, organizers said. In Los Angeles authorities were asking concertgoers to stay hydrated amid extremely warm temperatures.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

