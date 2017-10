Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The fire that destroyed a cabin in the mountains above Los Angeles where a fugitive former cop was believed to have died was not set intentionally by law enforcement, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said on Wednesday.

McMahon said authorities believed 33-year-old ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner died in the cabin but said coroner’s investigators had not yet formally identified the remains found there.