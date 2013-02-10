L.A. police to reopen probe into firing of fugitive ex-officer

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles police officials will reopen an investigation into the 2008 firing of an officer wanted for three recent slayings, the police chief said on Saturday as he called for the man to turn himself in.

The former Los Angeles officer, Christopher Dorner, 33, has been at the center of manhunt following the killing of three people in California over the last several days.

One of those killed is the daughter of a retired police captain who represented Dorner in a disciplinary action that led to his firing, after officials found Dorner made false statements accusing another officer of using excessive force.

Police Chief Charlie Beck said in a statement he is not re-opening the investigation into Dorner’s firing “to appease a murderer” but to “reassure the public that their police department is transparent and fair.”

Beck’s decision was first reported by local television station KCBS in Los Angeles on Saturday, which carried a lengthy interview with the chief in which he called on Dorner to turn himself in and tell his side of the story in his firing.

“If you turn yourself in, you will be safe and nobody else has to die,” Beck said on the station.