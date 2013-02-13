FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No body found yet in mountain cabin following gunfight: LAPD
#U.S.
February 13, 2013 / 4:24 AM / 5 years ago

No body found yet in mountain cabin following gunfight: LAPD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - No body has yet been recovered from a burned out cabin in the mountains above Los Angeles following a gun fight between police and a suspect believed to be a fugitive ex-cop, despite news reports To the contrary, a Los Angeles Police spokesman said.

Los Angeles Police Commander Andrew Smith said the cabin in the Big Bear area northeast of Los Angeles was “still too hot” for police to enter.

Several news organizations had reported that a body was found in the cabin and had been identified as likely that of former 33-year-old Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

