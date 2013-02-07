Timeline: Hunt on for ex-Los Angeles policeman accused in shootings

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Authorities in Southern California searched for a fired Los Angeles policeman on Thursday who threatened “warfare” on cops and was suspected in a string of shootings that killed three people, one of them a police officer.

Following is a timeline of suspected gunman Christopher Jordan Dorner’s life and the crimes of which he is accused:

2002 - Dorner joins the U.S. Navy.

2005 - Dorner hired by the Los Angeles Police Department.

2006 - Dorner achieves the rank of lieutenant in the Navy and serves six months in Bahrain from November 2006 to April 2007.

2007 - Dorner accuses his LAPD field training officer of kicking a suspect twice in the shoulder and once in the face. The LAPD Board of Rights later found no evidence that the officer kicked the suspect.

2008 - Dorner terminated by the Los Angeles Police Department for making false statements.

2009 - Dorner files a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court asking that a judge overturn the Board of Rights finding.

2010 - Dorner joins the Naval reserves. His petition to be reinstated to the LAPD is denied and is affirmed on appeal in 2011.

February 1, 2013 - Dorner is honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.

February 3, 2013 - The bodies of Monica Quan, 28, and Keith Lawrence, 27, are discovered in a parked car at the top of a parking structure in Irvine, California. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

February 4, 2013 - Dorner posts a rambling, multi-page manifesto on Facebook described by Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck as “a vendetta against all Southern California law enforcement.” The declaration blames Quan’s father, retired LAPD officer Randy Quan, for his firing. Quan represented Dorner in the hearing that resulted in his dismissal.

February 5, 2013 - Dorner checks into the motel on a San Diego naval base using military identification, according to the Los Angeles Times. He did not check out.

February 6, 2013 - Dorner is identified by police as the suspect in the killings of Quan and Lawrence. At about 10:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. EST), a man matching Dorner’s description ties up the 81-year-old owner of a 45-foot vessel moored at a San Diego yacht club but is unable to get the boat’s engine started and flees the scene. The boat owner is unhurt.

February 7, 2013 - At about 1:20 a.m., two police officers in Corona, southeast of Los Angeles, pursue a pickup truck that matches the description of Dorner’s Nissan Titan. The driver of the truck fires on the officers, injuring one.

Twenty minutes later, Dorner is believed to have ambushed two police officers on routine patrol while they were stopped at a red light in nearby Riverside. One was killed and the other is recovering from surgery.

At about 2:30 a.m., San Diego authorities begin looking for Dorner there after a badge and wallet containing his identification is found near the airport.

At 5:20 a.m., police in Torrance, just south of Los Angeles, open fire on a pickup truck resembling the one Dorner was thought to be driving. In a case of mistaken identity, two women are injured. They had been delivering newspapers, according to the Los Angeles Times.