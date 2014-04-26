One dead, six injured after SUV plows into line outside California ice cream shop

(Reuters) - An elderly woman was struck and killed and six others were injured on Friday when an SUV plowed into customers standing outside a southern California ice cream shop, authorities said.

The crash occurred outside of Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour and Restaurant in Buena Park, California on Friday afternoon, Orange County Fire Authority Captain Ben Gonzales said.

The car was driven by an elderly man who was leaving the restaurant, according to Los Angeles news outlet KTLA 5.

An elderly woman in her 60s succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, Gonzales said, while five others were injured, two with moderate trauma, and were transported to hospitals. One other patient was treated at the scene and declined transport, he said.

What exactly caused the fatal crash is still unknown, as the investigation continues. Multiple calls to a spokesman for the Buena Park Police Department were not immediately returned.

Authorities had the driver in custody and said he was cooperating, adding that it did not seem as though excess speed was an issue in the incident, according to KABC-TV, an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles.