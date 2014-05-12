Five killed in California car crash said to be family on way to Disneyland

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Five people who died in a California car crash on Mother’s Day were all members of the same family who had been on their way to Disneyland at the time of the traffic accident, local media reported on Monday.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman said the five people died when a van collided with their car on Sunday morning at an intersection in the high desert community of Hesperia, some 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while two others, a man and boy, died after being transported to a local hospital, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said. The driver of the van sustained minor injuries.

Miller declined to identify any of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

But local KCBS-TV reported that the five victims were a mother and father and their three children, ages nine, four and two, who were headed for Disneyland in Anaheim when they were killed in the crash.

The station reported that the family was celebrating the 4-year-old’s birthday and that she would have turned five on Monday. Miller could not immediately confirm the report.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, investigators had determined the crash occurred when the van, which was traveling eastbound on Main Street in Hesperia, moved into the westbound lanes and struck the family’s Honda.

The van came to rest on top of the Honda, the sheriff’s department said.