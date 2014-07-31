Plane crashes in San Diego Costco parking lot, killing one person

(Reuters) - A small plane crashed in the parking lot of a San Diego retail store on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least one other, according to officials and local media.

The single-engine aircraft bounced while attempting to land at the Montgomery Field Airport around 5:25 p.m. local time, became airborne again and then crashed in a nearby Costco parking lot, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

An NBC affiliate in San Diego reported that one of two women in the plane died when it crashed outside the busy warehouse retailer, while the other was transported to a nearby hospital. It was unclear who was piloting the aircraft.

Local news video footage showed the charred remains of the aircraft, with one of its wings and its nose crushed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident, Gregor said. He could not confirm the death.

San Diego police and fire officials could not be immediately reached for additional comment.