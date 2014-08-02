FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two transit crashes minutes apart injure 40 in San Francisco
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 2, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Two transit crashes minutes apart injure 40 in San Francisco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Forty people were injured in two separate transit accidents minutes apart in San Francisco on Friday, police said.

In one accident, a bus swerving to avoid a dump truck that had stopped suddenly struck a second dump truck at about 1:30 p.m. local time, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Twenty people were injured and 12 sent to hospital. None was thought to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Minutes later, a municipal light-rail train and a truck collided after the truck made an illegal turn, police said. The train was knocked several feet off the tracks.

Passenger Robert Williams said the packed train had been slowing as it pulled into the stop, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“The next thing you know, I heard a loud screech and the train came to a sudden stop,” Williams told the newspaper.

Eleven people out of the 20 injured in the crash were sent to hospital, police said. None was in critical condition.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.