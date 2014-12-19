Child is fourth to die from California crash, driver charged

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A 6-year-old boy has become the fourth person to die from a crash earlier this week in which a driver plowed into pedestrians leaving a church in Southern California, and the driver was charged on Friday, officials said.

Samuel Gaza, who was hospitalized with head trauma and a bruised lung, died just before midnight on Thursday, said Los Angeles County Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter.

Gaza’s 36-year-old mother, Martha, was among three adults killed in the crash in the city of Redondo Beach on Wednesday night when the driver rammed a crowd of people outside St. James Catholic Church.

Eight others were hurt in the crash, including Samuel’s father, who remains hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles Times. The accident shocked residents of the city of about 67,000 people just west of Los Angeles.

Local media reported that the crowd was leaving a Christmas concert at the church when the crash occurred.

The driver, Margo Bronstein, 56, hit another car after striking the pedestrians and was treated for her injuries and then arrested, Redondo Beach police said in a statement.

Bronstein, a city resident, was charged on Friday with four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one cout of driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. She faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Bronstein was believed to have been under the influence of an unspecified medication, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing police. Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for prosecutors, said he did not have information on what drug Bronstein might have used.

It was not immediately clear if Bronstein, who was scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon, had an attorney.

Gaza was a kindergarten student who attended the church, according to City News Service. The other pedestrians killed were Mary Wilson, 81, and Saeko Matsumura, 87, Winter said.