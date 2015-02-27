FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed in southern California street racing crash
February 27, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Two killed in southern California street racing crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two onlookers were killed and one injured on Thursday after a driver taking part in an illegal street race near Los Angeles lost control of his sports car and plowed into the crowd, police said.

Henry Gevorgyan, 21, was racing his gray Ford Mustang around 2:05 a.m. local time in Chatsworth when the incident occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Two pedestrians, 26-year-old Eric Siguenza and another unidentified person, were killed in the accident, police said. A third was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police said they were searching for Gevorgyan, who did not stop to help any of the injured people before fleeing the scene.

The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities would seek murder charges against the man. The paper said more than 60 people were gathered to watch the early morning street race but they had all dispersed by the time police arrived.

Police were unable to provide additional information when reached.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait

