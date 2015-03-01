FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect surrenders in fatal Los Angeles street race crash
#U.S.
March 1, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Suspect surrenders in fatal Los Angeles street race crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A driver has surrendered to police and faces murder charges after fleeing the scene of an illegal street race near Los Angeles, where two died after he lost control of his sports car and plowed into a crowd, police said on Sunday.

Henry Gevorgyan, 21, turned himself in late on Saturday accompanied by his attorney, according to Los Angeles police.

Police had searched for Gevorgyan after Thursday’s incident, saying he did not stop to help those injured after losing control of his Ford Mustang. Two pedestrians were killed in the collision, and a third person was injured, police said.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Rosalind Russell and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
