Owner of car charged with murder in deadly Los Angeles street race

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The owner of a car that spun out of control at a Los Angeles street race and crashed last week, killing two spectators, was charged on Tuesday with murder although prosecutors do not believe he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Henry Michael Gevorgyan, 21, was also charged with engaging in a motor vehicle speed contest causing injury for his role in the race on Thursday when his Ford Mustang struck three people, killing two, in the suburb of Chatsworth in the San Fernando Valley.

“We do not believe he was the driver, but he was involved in participating in the race,” said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office.

The two deaths highlighted the dangers associated with street racing, an underground practice that has for years been a sometimes deadly occurrence on Los Angeles streets.

Gevorgyan turned himself into police on Saturday after they publicly named him and said he was sought in connection with the racing deaths.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and engaging in street racing at a court appearance on Tuesday and was held on bail of just over $2 million, Santiago said. He is due back in court on March 11.

Gevorgyan’s attorney, Katherine Hardie, told local television station KTLA on Monday that her client was not the driver of the Mustang.

She pointed to a video taken at the scene that she said showed Gevorgyan standing at the starting line as the two cars took off. The darkly lit video appeared to show a man turning on a flashlight as the two drivers began their race, and according to KTLA, Gevorgyan’s attorneys say he is that man and was signaling the start of the contest.

Hardie did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment on Tuesday.

Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Jack Richter said investigators are still seeking other people in connection with the deadly incident. The two spectators who were killed have been identified as Eric Siguenza, 26, and Wilson Thomas Wong, 50.