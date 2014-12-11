Police find body of woman in car of missing California family

Police and SWAT officers carry two boys to safety after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Santee, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Police in southern California found the body of a woman on Wednesday inside the trunk of a car belonging to a family of six that has been missing for days, officials said.

Authorities in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello have been searching for the Perez family since they were reported missing on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Around 5:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, authorities found a Honda Accord belonging to the family and inside discovered a woman’s body. Police did not release the name of the woman, pending positive identification from the local coroner.

The family of 39-year-old Erica Perez, 43-year-old Daniel Perez and their four sons aged between 6 and 11 years old, were last seen on Friday, police said.

“We will work around the clock to locate them and locate them safely,” Montebello police Captain Luis Lopez said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Montebello police said the parents’ unstable marriage had been troubled with a history of domestic violence. Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide, and consider Daniel Perez to be a person of interest.

Authorities said neither of the parents had been answering their phones or returning messages, and that Daniel Perez had not shown up for work for two consecutive days.

Montebello is a city of 62,500 people, roughly 9 miles (14 km) east of Los Angeles.